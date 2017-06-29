Centre plans to integrate GST with PAN

With the advent of goods and services tax (GST), the Centre is now planning to integrate the direct and indirect taxation systems for all indirect taxpayers by linking the GST number with the permanent account number (PAN) issued by the income tax department. The move aims at curbing tax malpractices as cross-checking income tax payments with GST payments is expected to prevent tax evasion. The moves also would bring the GST-PAN linked system in line with the prevailing PAN-based system for income tax facilitating data exchange and taxpayer compliance. The new tax ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?