Centre plans to integrate GST with PAN

The move aims to curb tax evasion and streamline tax structure

With the advent of goods and services tax (GST), the Centre is now planning to integrate the direct and indirect taxation systems for all indirect taxpayers by linking the GST number with the permanent account number (PAN) issued by the income tax department. The move aims at curbing tax malpractices as cross-checking income tax payments with GST payments is expected to prevent tax evasion. The moves also would bring the GST-PAN linked system in line with the prevailing PAN-based system for income tax facilitating data exchange and taxpayer compliance. The new tax ...

Shrimi Choudhary