Centre seeks 5% GST for gold, 12-18% for biscuits

The Centre is likely to propose two rates for biscuits, depending on prices, at the (GST) Council meeting on Saturday. It would also make a case to at 5 per cent.

For priced at Rs 100 a kg or more, the Centre might propose a rate of 18 per cent. Those priced less could be slotted in the 12 per cent slab.

At present, in the second category are not taxed by the Centre, but have a 4.5-14.5 per cent value-added tax, depending on the state.

Biscuit makers are opposing higher taxes. Parle-G, which produces popular glucose biscuits, wants it to be in the lowest slab — 5 per cent. They argue it is consumed by the poor and distributed at anganwadi centres.

On Saturday, the Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley and comprising FMs of states or their representatives, will decide on the rates for seven goods — biscuits, gold, textiles, handicrafts, footwear, bidis and agricultural implements. The final call on the fitment of rates might be a political one, but some petitioners to the Council are already giving it a political tinge.

For instance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of Surf Excel, Rin, Vim and Wheel, has pitched for a lower rate, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign.

has argued that a 28 per cent on detergents — used to clean toilets — was against Swachh Bharat.

At its previous meeting in Srinagar earlier this month, the Council cleared rates for 1,211 goods and 500 services.

On the demand for a low rate for biscuits, an official said the Council would look at the current incidence before deciding on it. Experts claim there should be a third category — of priced at Rs 500 per kg. These should be taxed at 28 per cent, said M S Mani, senior director, Deloitte.

“Low-price-high-nutrition should be taxed at five per cent, those priced between Rs 100 a kg and Rs 500 a kg at 12 or 18 per cent, and those priced higher at 28 per cent,” he said.

Mani added, “On a flight, three are sold for Rs 150. If a person can afford that, they should pay a higher ”

HUL’s demand would be considered under the light of the current incidence of

“They want an 18 per cent tax, if not lower,” said a government official, adding that at present detergents attracted a of 28 per cent.

The might spell doom for exemption for handicrafts, rising in some cases to even 28 per cent, if the Council agrees to the Centre’s proposal.

This might be a blow for Jammu and Kashmir and some states in the Northeast, which handcrafts is a big employer. At present there is no central on handicrafts; some states also exempt it for levy.

The Center is also likely to propose there should be no distinction between handmade and machine-made items. “For instance, a machine-made shawl is priced at Rs 500 and a handmade one at Rs 5,000. If a person can shell out so much for a handmade item, they might as well pay a higher on it,” said an official.

The fitment committee has also proposed to handmade furniture at 28 per cent.

The official quoted above said it was difficult to specify if a piece of furniture was handmade. “Fakes are often sold under the guise of handmade,” he said.

According to the proposal, if marble was taxed at 28 per cent, handicraft made from it should also be taxed at the same rate. “Similarly, if bamboo is taxed at 18 per cent, handicrafts made from it should also be taxed at the same rate,” the official said.

Mani of Deloitte said taxing handicraft at same rate as the material would avoid classification disputes.

The Centre is also likely press for a 5 per cent on as it believes it is not for mass consumption or lower income groups. Currently, it attracts an excise duty of 1 per cent and VAT of about 1 per cent.