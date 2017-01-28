Centre urges states to adopt model land lease Bill

Move aims at enabling farmers to lease their land for cultivation through a legal document

Wiser after the criticism it had faced in trying to amend the land acquisition law in 2015, the Narendra Modi government has revised its earlier plan for a parliamentary nod to its model land leasing Bill. Instead, the Centre is persuading state governments to enact it. And, has support from even Opposition party-governed states, such as Congress-ruled Karnataka and Left-ruled Kerala. The Bill in question aims at enabling farmers and farming groups to lease their land for cultivation through a legal document, without dilution of ownership. NITI Aayog, which drafted it, ...

Archis Mohan & Sanjeeb Mukherjee