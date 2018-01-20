Constant attempts made to infiltrate Aadhaar database: UIDAI CEO

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chief Executive Officer has said constant attempts were being made to infiltrate the database of 1.19 billion people. Pandey said these attempts were originating from several countries across the globe. “We have layers and layers of security. The data has never been hacked in the past,” Pandey said while trying to allay fears about the breach of data and privacy. He, however, added a caveat that no computer expert would guarantee the data or system is inviolable. “I have sleepless nights every third day over hacking threats,” Pandey said during a talk organised by The Print. The recently came under attack over alleged reports of data leakage. Pandey, however, denied any incident of data breach. “In the Tribune (which reported the alleged breach) case, the login and password details of the officials were stolen. We wanted to investigate the matter and filed an FIR. The FIR is against unknown persons,” he said.

The Tribune had reported a few days ago that the data can be accessed for as low as Rs 500. “ is not a secret or confidential document. The doesn’t store financial or personal details of any individual except for biometrics. Also linking of various databases is prohibited under the Act,” Pandey said, adding the system was based on “minimal information and optimum governance.”

Pandey said the data can’t be used by any government or private agency for profiling of an individual as it is prohibited under the Act.