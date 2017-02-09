Currency purge stunts FMCG growth in Q3

Consumer goods sales growth by value declined to 5.3% in the Dec qtr after an easy ride

The ban on high-value notes announced by the government on November 8, 2016, took a heavy toll on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the December quarter. Data shared by Kantar Worldpanel, part of the WPP Group, show that FMCG sales growth by value declined to 5.3% in the December quarter after cruising comfortably in the first three quarters of calendar year 2016. Sales growth by value for the quarters ending March, June and September 2016 was 6.2%, 6% and 8.3%, respectively. If data for the December 2016 quarter alone is analysed then November and ...

Viveat Susan Pinto