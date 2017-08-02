PE-VC deal value in dairy double of last year's

The domestic dairy industry has of late grabbed the eyeballs of private equity (PE) funds and venture capitalists (VCs), with the sector bagging $60 million investments in just two deals so far this year. Data from Venture Intelligence show that so far in 2017, only two deals in the dairy space have fetched around $60 million (around Rs 385 crore). The deal values have been consistently on the rise in the past five years. From $13 million in 2013 to $30 million in 2016, and 2017 has already beat the previous year's cumulative deal value. Venky Natarajan, managing ...