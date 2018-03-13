Defence budget not sufficient to cater committed payment: Army vice chief

Expressing grave concern at the “insufficient” allocation of funds for new weaponry, a top army general has told the parliament’s standing committee on defence that the Budget announced on February 1 “has dashed our hopes”. A draft report by the committee that Business Standard has reviewed notes that the army has been allocated just Rs 268.2 billion for equipment modernisation against the Rs 445.7 billion it had projected.

That is barely 60 per cent of its request. The navy’s and air force’s capital budget requests were slashed ...