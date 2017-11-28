Demand for conventional fuels to rise despite electric vehicles: Pradhan

Getting into the debate over electric vehicles (EVs), Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday said that the introduction of would not mean the end of as its demand would also increase. Pradhan added that the country should work on a multi-source energy model.

The minister said that in the next few years, India will see at least 25 per cent of the overall global demand growth. "Even after the introduction of EVs, refineries will still be required as demand for is also going to increase for some years," Pradhan said on the sidelines of a in Delhi.





The minister further added that in terms of technology, the Bharat Stage VI fuel that is going to be launched in Delhi next year will be at par with compressed natural gas (CNG). "We even have cleaner technology for coal with zero emission and a lot is happening on bio-fuel too," he said.





Meanwhile, the minister also reiterated the demand for the inclusion of natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. "Coal is included in GST at five per cent slab. Despite being a much cleaner fuel, natural gas is not. It should be there," Pradhan said.