Drug firms face NPPA heat for violating price norm

In its show-cause notice to firms, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has observed that many companies in India are flouting pricing norms by introducing drugs without its approval. NPPA’s list comprises 200-odd drugs, including fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), and all major pharmaceutical companies.

NPPA's show-cause notice said, "It is not clear whether these formulations have the approval of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and whether these are rational or irrational combination drugs, as many of them are "

notice to pharmaceutical companies accuses them of altering a formulation that comes under price control by tweaking the strength or dosage of the drug. can fix prices of any drug that comes under Schedule-I. can monitor the price of any drug that is non-scheduled. The can also ensure that prices of these drugs do not increase by more than 10 per cent annually.

The pharma pricing regulator has asked companies to furnish details of batch-wise production and sales, along with MRP (maximum retail price). In the notice, the state drug regulators have been asked to monitor unauthorised drugs being sold in the market.

has been cracking the whip on pharma companies, which have been allegedly flouting the price ceiling. In February, sent notices on overcharging in the case of 634 drugs. The number being high, the issued one show-cause notice. This time, too, has noted that the number is high, so it has issued only one show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, is monitoring the prices of medical devices such as heart valves, orthopaedic implants, and others.



Under scanner: