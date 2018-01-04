Electric cars may soon sport green number plates

Indian roads may see a new colour on the number plates of cars — a green one, with the NITI Aayog planning such a move for electric vehicles. At present, the country has four kinds of number plates: White (with black numbers) for personal vehicles, yellow for commercial vehicles, black (with yellow numbers) for self-drive rental vehicles, and blue for embassy vehicles.

A draft policy on e-vehicles, being prepared by the government think tank, has also suggested three-year free parking and toll waivers. According to a person familiar with the suggestions ...