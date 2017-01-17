Ethanol blending to decline this year on lower raw material availability

The oil marketing companies' (OMCs') programme is running into rough weather once again due to inadequate supply of the green fuel from sugar mills.

Started in 2013 to support sugar mills for raising their economies of scale, the government set a target to achieve five per cent with petrol in the first year and 10 per cent thereafter. But, in the fourth season, OMCs have not been able to achieve even the first year's target of five per cent.

During the 2015-16 cane crushing season, OMCs contracted to procure 1,300 million litres of ethanol from sugar mills but were able to source only 1,110 million litres. Given that the 1,335 million litres were needed in order to meet the five per cent target, the actual amount sourced would have helped the OMCs achieve only 4.15 per cent of the blending mission for sugar season (SS) 2015-16. This year again, OMCs led by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have floated a first expression of interest (EoI) for supply of 780 million litres. The requirement works out to less than three per cent of blending target.

"Like last year, even if second and third tenders or expressions of interest (EoIs) are floated this year, ethanol supply would remain subdued due to low cane availability and skyrocketing prices of and extra neutral alcohol or (a pre-form of ethanol normally used as raw material for potable alcohol manufacturing). This means is unlikely to surpass even four per cent this year as against the five per cent threshhold," said Deepak Desai, Chief Consultant, Ethanolindia.com, a Kolhapur (Maharashtra)-based consulting firm for modern distilleries.

Industry sources said prices have risen to trade currently at Rs 45-46 a litre, up more than 10 per cent this year. Since is further processed to eliminate five per cent of water content to make ethanol, the process involves a cost of Rs 1-1.50 a litre in addition to five per cent of volume loss. So, ethanol production cost works out to around Rs 50 a litre as against OMCs' payment of Rs 37-38 a litre.

"So, distilleries are losing at least 30 per cent of production cost by supplying ethanol to OMCs. This has deterred distilleries from producing ethanol this year," said Desai.

According to Sanjiv Babar, Managing Director, Maharashtra State Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories, a number of distilleries, especially in drought-hit areas in Maharashtra, have shut down operations due to viability issues. Since prices have surged by almost 90-95 per cent this year to trade currently at Rs 8,500 a tonne, ethanol production has become unviable. Existing large distilleries, however, are procuring from independent sugar mills for ethanol manufacturing.

As per the first advanced estimates from the Ministry of Agriculture, India's cane output is likely to decline to 305.25 million tonnes for 2016-17 from 352.16 million tonnes in the previous year.

" output has declined resulting into lower crushing and availability of in some parts of the country this year. By contrast, demand continues to remain high. Apart from that, since the price of has gone up and that of ethanol has declined, independent distilleries are not finding ethanol production viable. The government not only reduced ethanol procurement price by Rs 2-3 a litre, but also withdrew the excise duty exemption that distilleries enjoyed until last year. Cumulatively, net realisation from ethanol supply has declined by Rs 7-8 a litre, or about 20 per cent of returns. Thus, ethanol production became less attractive this year," said Abinash Verma, Director General, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) while explaining the reason behind the fall in ethanol supply this year.

Meanwhile, sugar mills find supply of rectified spirit, a derivative of molasses, to the potable alcohol manufacturers more lucrative than converting the same into ethanol. While the actual realisation from supply of ethanol to OMCs works out to, sugar mills receive Rs 44-45 a litre from potable alcohol manufacturers.