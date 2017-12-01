EU team's findings allay export ban fear

A delegation of the (EU) tasked to audit the control systems in place governing the production of exportable in India is satisfied with the quality of shrimp production. The team, over the past 10 days, visited select seafood-processing facilities in and Tamil Nadu, two leading exporting states.



The team’s confidence in the facilities has put to rest all speculation of a possible ban on from India. Quality issues flagged by the and the buzz on a ban on Indian imports had made exporters jittery.



The delegation in comprised Markus Brunner, team leader, European Commission, and Maria Lyons Alcantara, member of the commission, along with representatives of the Inspection Council and Marine Products Export Development Authority.