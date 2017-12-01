EU team's findings allay export ban fear

-
A delegation of the European Union (EU) tasked to audit the control systems in place governing the production of exportable fishery products in India is satisfied with the quality of shrimp production. The team, over the past 10 days, visited select seafood-processing facilities in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, two leading exporting states.
The EU team’s confidence in the facilities has put to rest all speculation of a possible ban on seafood exports from India. Quality issues flagged by the EU and the buzz on a ban on Indian imports had made exporters jittery.
The delegation in Odisha comprised Markus Brunner, team leader, European Commission, and Maria Lyons Alcantara, member of the commission, along with representatives of the Exports Inspection Council and Marine Products Export Development Authority.
