Exporters hope for more tariff aid in foreign trade policy

Exporters have asked for greater government support in the Foreign Trade Policy, to be released on Tuesday, especially with exports dipping for the first time in 15 months in October. After being postponed repeatedly for five straight months, the government is due to come up with the mid-term review of the foreign trade policy (FTP) on Tuesday.

The five-year FTP has been in effect since April 1, 2015, and aims to facilitate exports, so that the country manages to send out $900-billion worth of goods and services by 2020. It also aims to increase India’s share of world ...