Fiscal deficit presents a growth challenge

The government is grappling with a balancing problem as growth has hit a three-year low and the fiscal deficit has touched 92 per cent of the Budget estimate in the first four months of the financial year. A wider fiscal deficit, compared to 74 per cent of the Budget estimate in April-July of FY17, was mainly due to front-loading of expenditure. Even after that, economic growth had crashed to 5.7 per cent in April-June in FY17. The government has targeted lowering the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017-18, from 3.5 per cent in the previous ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?