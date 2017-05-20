Full GST rate list: Here are the tax rates for all goods and services

Foodgrains are slated to cost less from July 1

Foodgrains will cost less from July 1 when the nation-wide Goods and Service Tax (GST) is rolled out as the Council today decided to exempt the daily-use commodities from the levy.

