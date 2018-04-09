FY18 fiscal deficit to be below revised target as govt gets RBI, FCI boost

The government’s at the end of March 2018 may have been slightly below its 2017-18 revised estimate of Rs 5.95 trillion, clawing back from a Rs 1.2-trillion overshoot at the end of February, Business Standard has learnt.

This was achieved partly as the (RBI) transferred an additional Rs 100 billion in surplus to the central coffers, and the (FCI) returned nearly Rs 500 billion in allocation to the finance ministry.

for April-February 2017-18 was Rs 7.16 trillion, a staggering 120 per cent of the revised estimates for the full financial year. This was the highest overshoot for the 11-month period in any recent financial year, and left the Centre with a proverbial mountain to climb in March.

Top bureaucrats, including Finance Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg, have announced since that the revised target for 2017-18 has been met, though no official numbers for March other than those for direct tax, and some disinvestment details, have been made public so far.

“We had given some advance to FCI, of around Rs 450-500 billion. That was getting classified as capital expenditure. They returned the amount in March. So you will see that capital expenditure has gone down by that much when the data are released,” said a senior official. The April-March numbers will be released on May 31, along with the January-March quarter gross domestic product data.

“The that we have achieved is less than the revised number of Rs 5.95 trillion, and there is a primary surplus. On March 27, the Centre received an additional Rs 100 billion from RBI,” said the official, and added that nearly one-fourth of the Centre’s projected revenues had come in March.

The had transferred Rs 306 billion as surplus to the Centre for July-June 2016-17 financial year. The Centre had been asking all this while for at least Rs 130 billion in additional surplus, which the was supposed to have kept aside for provisioning requirements.

For March, direct tax collections, net of refunds, stood Rs 9.95 trillion, even as figures for March 31 were yet to come. These collections are 17.1 per cent higher than the previous financial year’s figures of 101.5 per cent of the Budget estimate (Rs 9.8 trillion), and 99 per cent of the revised estimate (Rs 10.05 trillion). “The number is expected to cross the landmark Rs 10 trillion over the next few days when we account for the taxes paid on March 31,” Adhia had said last week. Goods and Service tax data are so far available only as of February.

For the year, disinvestment proceeds have slightly overshot the revised estimate of Rs 1 trillion, even as revised estimates for dividends from public-sector enterprises and banks have been cut substantially. In March, there were two initial public offerings of defence PSU stocks – Bharat Dynamics and HAL – and two instances of share buybacks (by BEL and MOIL).