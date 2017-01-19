Global tax-avoidance rules may override Indian treaties

Already adopted by over 100 countries, the international rules could be implemented in India by 2019

There is a possibility that the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR, on taxes) and the tax treaties signed by the government with those of Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus, and even other nations such as Netherlands, could be overtaken by another event. These could, say experts, be partially or fully overridden by the Multilateral Instrument (MLI) to implement tax treaty related measures for preventing Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS). BEPS is a tax avoidance strategy used by multinational companies — profits are shifted from jurisdictions that have high taxes to ...

Ashley Coutinho