Goods import: Will payment to an agent for Customs duty attract GST?

I intend to import goods from outside India. Will payment to a Customs house agent (CHA) for Customs duty attract goods and services tax (GST)? No, since the CHA is acting as a pure agent of the importer.

However, the service charges, if any, levied by the CHA towards his services shall be leviable to GST. In case a dealer is engaged in providing a basket of services such as cargo handling, transportation, loading and unloading, will the supply of such basket of services be treated as a composite supply under the GST regime? If yes, what will the principal supply be in ...