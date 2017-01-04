Government announces safety audit for 418 mines

The government on Tuesday announced audit for all 418 mines in the country in the wake of one of the worst open cast mine disaster under Rajmahal, killing at least 18 people.

“We held a review meeting with Coal India and there we have taken few decisions on mine safety. We have also decided to carry out a detailed investigation on the accident. A mine audit of all the mines will also be undertaken,” Union Power Minister said here today stating that the government was committed to zero accident target. Speaking after the CII National Council Meeting, he said the audit would be carried out by DG Mining on a priority basis based on the size of the mines. Goyal said first 58 large mines of the country would be covered where annual composite overburden production is between one to five million cubic metres.

External expert’s inputs may be taken like and others, the minister said. actions like anti-collision system for dumpers, geo technical cells in Coal India mines for slope stability and gas monitoring system among others had been taken.