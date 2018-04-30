Govt brings relief to 2,500 Mw thermal power stations with pilot scheme

generating firms would now be able to sell without binding pacts, as the Union government on Monday allowed procurement of for three years under medium term from generators with commissioned projects but without Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The Central Government today launched a pilot scheme for procurement of aggregate of 2,500 Mw on competitive basis for three years under medium term i.e. from generators with commissioned projects but without PPA.

Ministry of issued the guidelines for the said scheme on April 10. PFC Consulting Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd) has been appointed as nodal agency and as the Aggregator.

PTC India would sign three-year (mid-term) Agreement for Procurement of with successful bidders and Supply Agreement with the Discoms, an official statement said.

Under the scheme a single entity can be allotted maximum capacity of 600 Mw. The scheme assures a minimum off-take of 55 per cent of contracted capacity. The tariff will be fixed for three years without any escalation.

PFC Consulting would start inviting bids from this week and bidding will be conducted on the DEEP (Discovery of Efficient Price) e-Bidding Portal. It is expected this scheme help to revive the demand which has affected the generators not having PPAs.

Many projects were stranded in the past due to low availability of coal supply, lack of long-term PPAs, regulatory hurdles, and delays in receivables from distribution companies (discoms). Of 80,000 Mw stressed assets, more than 20,000 Mw, with an investment of about Rs 1,000 billion, are operating with long-term PPAs and necessary fuel supply agreements.

More than 15,600 Mw of operational coal-based plants have been classified as stressed assets due to the lack of PPAs. Research firm recently noted that only 7,600 Mw of bids for long-term procurement have been invited by discoms in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh over the past four years. Of this, PPAs have been signed only for 1400 MW by Kerala and Telangana.