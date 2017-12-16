Govt okays sops for leather sector, waives fee for small digital payments

The Cabinet on Friday cleared a Rs 2,600-crore proposal to boost job creation in the leather industry, lowered the merchant discount rate (MDR) on transactions up to Rs 2,000 through debit cards, UPI or Aadhaar-enabled to promote digital transactions, and approved a series of Bills, including one amending the Specific Relief Act to smoothen enforcement of contracts.

The Cabinet also approved a Bill to replace the Medical Council of with a more representative and wider





ALSO READ: Cabinet passes Bill to replace MCI Minister said the MDR would be borne by the government for two years with effect from January 1, 2018, by reimbursing banks. This will have a Rs 2,512-crore impact on the exchequer.

