Govt owes Air India Rs 750 cr for flying high and mighty

Air India, often at the receiving end of criticism for its sloppy performance, is yet to be paid Rs 750 crore by the government for flying Very Very Important Persons and defence services. The state-owned airline, which has steadily lost its once dominant market position to private competitors, often flies VVIPs such as the Prime Minister, ministers, and politicians with Z-category security. It also assists in evacuation operations. For instance, this year, Air India’s 144-seat Airbus A-319 evacuated people stuck in Port Blair during a cyclone. But, its bills are yet ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?