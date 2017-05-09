Govt projects wheat output to be highest at over 97 mn tonnes in 2016-17

The on Tuesday projected output at an all-time high of 97.44 million tonnes (MT) in the 2016-17 crop year ending next month due to good

India had harvested 92.29 MT during the 2015-16 crop year (July-June). Wheat, the main rabi crop, is being harvested now. The previous record was 95.85 MT achieved in 2013-14.

In its third estimate released on Tuesday, the ministry has revised the 2016-17 output marginally upward by 0.8 MT from its earlier estimate as yields got better in the absence of any major weather aberrations.

Pulses output also has been revised upward slightly to a record 22.40 MT as against the actual output of 16.35 million tonnes in the last year.

With upward revision in and pulses output, total foodgrain output now has been pegged at a record 273.38 MT for 2016-17.

"As a result of very good rainfall during 2016 and various policy initiatives taken by the government, the country has witnessed record foodgrain production in the current year," the ministry said in a statement.

Foodgrain basket comprises of rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses. These crops are grown in both kharif (summer)and rabi (winter) season

The country has been able to achieve record output in some of the crops on the back of good after two consecutive years of drought. Rains are crucial as nearly 50 per cent farm land is rainfed in India.