Govt's FY19 Budget size: Around Rs 23.4 lakh cr

As the finance ministry starts its Budget preparations, one number will act as the starting point for all the work it does between now and February 1: Rs 23.4 lakh crore. That is the total projected expenditure, and hence, the possible size of the Budget, for 2018-19, as laid out in the Medium Term Framework (MTEF).

The 2017-18 MTEF, tabled in Parliament in August, projects expenditure, and its break up into various categories, allocations and classifications, for 2018-19 and 2019-20. The projected total is 9% higher than the 2017-18 total Union Budget size of Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

“The projections will serve as a base, a starting point really, for how the government plans its 2018-19 Budget,” said a senior Finance Ministry official. In fact, the Budget circular, issued on September 13, was quite explicit.

“Together, with the demand-wise revenue-capital allocations projected by the ministries, the scheme-wise statements will give focus to the ministries’ in the medium term. The Budget Estimates of the ministries shall conform to the projections contained in the statement and there shall not be any deviations from the projections,” the circular stated.

Officials, however, say that there are likely to be deviations from the projections for various ministries, based on what the needs of the Centre will be. The 2018-19 Budget is expected to be the last full Budget before general elections in 2019. Hence, it is expected to contain feel-good announcements and sops for rural voters and the middle class.

It may also push for a surge in capital at a time when that seems to be the only instrument that the Centre directly controls to boost economic activity and create jobs. This will all have to be done after assessing the possible revenue projections for the next year, and keeping in mind that the government may aim for a fiscal deficit at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19, as recommended by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management committee’s report.

According to the Budget circular, the tentative Budget Estimates for 2018-19 have to be drawn up by September 30. Work on the Budget speech itself could begin as early as the first week of October. The Budget is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

The forecasts revenue or administrative of Rs 20 lakh crore in 2018-19, compared with budgeted estimates of Rs 18.37 lakh crore for 2017-18. Capital is forecast at Rs 3.41 lakh crore for 2018-19, compared with nearly Rs 3.1 lakh crore budgeted for 2017-18.

Additionally, the Centre estimates nominal growth of 12.3% for 2018-19 and 2019-20, and has reiterated its fiscal and revenue deficit targets for the next two years. It sees a fiscal deficit target of 3% of the each for 2018-19 and 2019-20, and revenue deficit of 1.6% and 1.4% for the two years. For 2017-18, nominal is forecast at 11.75%, and the fiscal and revenue deficits are budgeted at 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Among the major items, revenue in defence, excluding salaries and pensions, is expected to grow by about 10.4% in 2018-19, the framework document stated. This pushes defence revenue to Rs 2,01,511 crore in 2018-19. In terms of capital spending, mainly to buy new weapons and equipment, defence could see rise from Rs 91,580 crore in the current fiscal year to Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2018-19.

As far as the Centre’s subsidy commitments are concerned, the fertiliser subsidy outlay is projected to be flat at Rs 70,000 crore between the current fiscal year and 2019-20. The food subsidy bill will rise to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2018-19, compared with 2017-18 budgeted estimates of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. However, the petroleum subsidy is expected to drop sharply to Rs 18,000 crore in 2018-19, from Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal year.