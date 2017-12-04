Govt's plan to link realty to Aadhaar may impact secondary market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments on cracking down on benami properties by linking real estate properties to Aadhaar have put many people in a sweat. Amrit Sharma (name changed), a 53-year-old government employee, owns four properties in posh localities South and West Delhi.

Bought under the names of his mother-in-law, a distant cousin, a friend, and a property dealer, the four residential properties provided Sharma not only rent but also a lump sum, which he got by selling a floor at one of the properties when he needed to get his daughter admitted to a private ...