GST and You: How are free samples treated under the new tax regime?

While the GST (goods and services tax) is exempt for those with annual turnover below Rs 20 lakh, what is included/ excluded when calculating the total turnover?
Section 22 of the CGST Act, 2017, provides provisions with regard to a person who is required to obtain registration under GST.
According to this, every supplier is liable to be registered in the state or Union Territory, other than special category states, from where he makes a taxable supply of goods or services or both, if his aggregate turnover in a financial year exceeds Rs 20 lakh. Provided that where such person makes taxable supplies of goods or services or both from any of the special category state, he shall be liable to be registered if his aggregate turnover in a financial year exceeds Rs 10 lakh. Thus, the requirement for obtaining registration shall only arise if a person makes taxable supplies from that state. Further, the term ‘aggregate turnover’ means the aggregate value of all taxable supplies (excluding the value of inward supplies on which tax
is payable by a person on a reverse charge basis), exempt supplies, exports of goods or services or both and inter-state supplies of persons having the same Permanent Account Number (PAN), to be computed on all India basis but excludes central tax, state tax, Union Territory tax, integrated tax
and cess;
To summarise, the aggregate turnover of a person would include the following:
-
Taxable supplies (supply of goods or services which is chargeable to tax under this Act)
-
Exempt supplies (supply of goods or services which attracts no tax or are wholly-exempt from tax and includes non-taxable supply)
-
Export of goods and/or services
-
Stock transfers between different states
According to credit
provisions in the GST
Act, input tax credit
shall not be allowed for goods lost, stolen, destroyed, written off or disposed of by way of gift or free samples.
Accordingly, input tax credit
is required to be reversed pertaining to goods which have been disposed of by way of free samples.
I work for an insurance company. Under GST, if my agent does not file income tax returns, even I will not get credit for it. Since I have a lot of small agents, what is the way out?
Services received by an insurance
company from an insurance
agent have been specifically prescribed in the list of services taxable under the reverse charge mechanism in GST.
In the current case, the insurance
company (service recipient) shall be required to pay GST
under reverse charge mechanism for services provided by an insurance
agent (service recipient). Further, the insurance
company should also be eligible to avail credit
of tax
paid under reverse charge mechanism, irrespective of the fact whether the service provider is registered under GST
or not. In this regard, it is noteworthy that there should not be any requirement for the insurance
agent to obtain registration and file returns under GST.
The writer is tax partner, PwC India. The views expressed are the expert’s own. Send your queries to yourmoney@bsmail.in
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU