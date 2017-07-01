TRENDING ON BS
Wake up to GST dawn: After 17 years of making, PM, Prez launch tax reform
GST: Essential commodities to be cheaper, services dearer

The jury is still out whether the GST will lower or increase your monthly budget

The jury is still out whether the GST will lower or increase your monthly budget. Clearly, the usage of certain goods and services will cost more compared to others. While prices of most essential commodities will see a fall, some packaged and processed food items may see an increase. If you are a big consumer of juices and ghee, your household budget, after July 1, will take an additional 20 per cent knock. And if you are a heavy user of a telephone and broadband connection, get ready to see a rise of 90 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, your family can use more soaps as the decrease in tax will be 24 per cent.  

