Govt extends letter of undertaking (LuT) facility to small exporters Initially the option of exporting under the LuT was made available only to certain specified exporters. Accordingly, such exporters could export goods/ services without payment of tax. However, small exporters were required to obtain a bond on furnishing of bank guarantee to export goods/ services without payment of taxes, leading to blockage in working capital. To facilitate exports, the government decided that the facility of LuT, in place of a bond, for exporting goods or services shall be allowed to ...