GST roll-out: Jute sector at the end of invoicing tether

Barely two days to the roll-out of the (GST), the industry is grappling with invoicing worries in migrating to the new regime.

transactions are usually through commercial invoice, mandated by the office of the commissioner. These invoices are required by the commissioner’s office for release of payments and recovery of reimbursements. Excise invoices wouldn’t do, as the freight amount is known only upon issue of railway receipts (RRs).

However, under the Central and State rules, only a invoice may be issued; commercial invoices are not allowed.

“The industry is now in a complete standstill. The stakeholders are not aware of the billing procedures. More clarity is needed,” said a leading mill owner.

Several changes need to be made in the billing module to make these GST-compliant. So, the commissioner’s office issued a notification stopping all despatches from Wednesday till Monday, inclusive. “No bills would be accepted after June 30,” Dipankar Mahato, deputy commissioner, stated in the notification.

Indian Mills Association (Ijma) has organised a meeting on Monday to discuss these billing modalities. Presently, sale of goods attracts local value added of five per cent and a cess of one per cent, an effective rate of six per cent.

Mill owners are worried that after the roll-out, the commissioner’s office is likely to decline any release of payment on multiple invoices against a container or wagon load. Moreover, the invoices are unlikely to carry the RR numbers.

“If goods manufacturers are permitted to issue invoices within a specified time period after issue of RRs, the difficulty would be addressed. This would enable the commissioner’s office to release payments without the additional commercial invoices,” suggests the mill owner quoted earlier.

Ijma has urged that these billing issues be taken up with Ministry of Textiles, for flagging before the Council. The Council can recommend to the Union government to invoke Section 31 (1) of the Central Act, to notify products as a specified category which can be removed from a factory for supply to government entities through a government challan. This would enable the manufacturers to raise a single invoice against railway or container receipts. Around 70 per cent of products are sold to - the latter purchase packing material, by law.

bags sold to are transported through the railways, Container Corporation of (Concor) and by road transport. Multiple excise invoices are issued at the time of removal from a factory to a railway siding or container yard. Then, a consolidated RR or container receipt is issued by the railways or Concor.