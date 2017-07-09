GST: What is the way out for a small manufacturer under new tax regime

Inter-state supply of goods: GST registration required in the state from where you supply such goods

One of our firms is exclusively engaged in merchanting trade/third-country exports. We source products from Taiwan and Thailand and supply it to customers in Africa, West Asia, etc. The goods are shipped directly from the country of origin to the destination. Since there would be no goods and services tax (GST) on the purchase or supply side, are we still required to obtain a GST registration and file returns, as the turnover would exceed the threshold on Rs 20 lakh? Under the GST law, if the supplier of goods is located in India and the place of supply is located ...

Amit Bhagat