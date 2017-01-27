GST will drive millions of small firms into formal economy: Nandan Nilekani

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) should drive nearly 7 million small businesses to join the formal digital economy and help them to get easy access to credit, said Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of UIDAI, on Friday.

The new unified taxation system, which is scheduled to be implemented later this year, will bring in millions of unorganised businesses under one platform. This would effectively, Nilekani believes, help them get credit using digitalised data.

" will drive businesses to join formal economy. Once we have 7 million businesses paying taxes on the same platform they will have to come together," Nilekani, who headed the empowered group on IT infrastructure on said at a Customs event in Bangalore.

Nilekani pointed out though the country has over 60 million businesses, less than one million of them are incorporated as organisations and only few thousand firms are listed on the stock exchanges. A digital trail through would help these firms get access to formal credit at a much lower cost, which in turn would help more small enterprises to get into the formal economy.

"Digitisation is the basis for credit and credit becomes the attractive reason for businesses to enter the formal economy," he said, adding that 'India's formal economy is small and only 7% of the India's employment is in the formal sector.

Unified Payment System (UPI) used by 600 million-odd mobile users is also expected to boost the digital transactions. was used by banks, but after demonetisation the Union Government launched a common app called BHIM using this technology. "Already more than 11 million downloads have happened. While 250 million smartphone users can only use this app to do financial transactions without using debit or credit card, NPCI created USSD, also built on infrastructure, for feature phones. That's an important step for the cashless economy," Nilekani said.