Higher GST on biodiesel to scuttle Modi's clean energy plans, says industry

may be the motto for the Narendra Modi government, especially with plans lined up to cut the import of crude oil by at least 10 per cent by 2022. However, the industry, which forms a vital part in India’s plans, believes that the recently announced (GST) may well turn out to be the "final nail" in the coffin for this ambitious plan.

According to industry players, a higher GST rate for would make it costlier than diesel and uncompetitive as a fuel. Under the announced recently, biodiesel, ethanol, and other mixing products would be charged 18 per cent. For the past 10 years, attracted zero excise duty and some states, including the leading producing states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, even charged zero Value Added Tax on

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas was planning five per cent blending by 2022. With this target, the industry was expected to have a demand of 6.75 billion litre with a business size of around Rs 27,000 crore.

"It is a paradox when we have high in the cities that a product like biodiesel, that can reduce pollution, specifically particulate pollution, is slotted in a very high tax structure rather than being exempted to improve its use. The high tax rise of Rs 5 per litre would restrain mass consumption by even existing users like OMCs (oil marketing companies), railways and road transporters. The farmers will switch back to using polluting fuels and other products," said Sandeep Chaturvedi, president, Association of India.

The industry has produced and supplied close to 0.5 million tonnes of the to date and is gearing up to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of by 2019. This will provide half a million direct jobs and one million jobs to ancillaries. However, the higher GST regime is likely to derail the expansion plans.

"There is something seriously amiss in this policy. PM Modi is pushing for Swachh Bharat with a cess and cutting consumption of crude oil to push green biofuels. Higher GST rate on contradicts the government’s efforts to push this clean and green fuel," he added.

is being promoted the world over as a to mitigate harmful exhaust emissions (particulates and sulphur oxides) from diesel vehicles. "In terms of revenue, the government is not going to be benefited as the industry would collapse. The industry needs promotional tax and other policies to incubate and offer the best products. But higher GST rate has come as a major setback to the sector," said VK Jain, executive director, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

"We also seek implementation of the pending National Policy on Bio-fuels. In India, which is a price sensitive market, a higher cost of biofuel to diesel will not work, more so with no mandate to reduce pollution," said N S Balamukundan, managing director, Yantra Fintech Ltd.

Currently, 3,700 outlets in the country supply and the ministry aims to have 10,000 outlets by August. India has an installed capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of The come at a time when the government has been planning viability gap funding to pump in money to support supply chains and provide 15-20 years of offtake guarantees to the companies setting up biofuel plants.