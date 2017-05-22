Hope for house is not lost: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna picks up speed

It's taken two-odd years for the ambitious PMAY to get going but there's finally sign of momentum

Though the central government’s Housing for All or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) was a slow starter, the scheme seems to have gained momentum in the past six months. The government launched the scheme for the urban poor in June 2015 and extended it to rural areas in November 2016, promising a firm (pucca) housing unit for every household covered by 2022. Initially, it intended to cover only the economically weaker sections or EWS (those earning up to Rs 3 lakh a year) and the low-income group or LIG (earning up to Rs 6 lakh). The coverage was later increased to include ...

Karan Choudhury & Raghavendra Kamath