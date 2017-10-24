Rera compliance, once feared, now dangled before buyers

A year before, driving through National Highway-24, one would see billboards of real estate companies in the National Capital Region (NCR) offering Italian marble, free club membership and car parking, modular kitchen, LCD television, air conditioners and even a new car to woo apartment buyers. None brought back enough consumer confidence. Now, companies are banking on the four-digit Rera registration number. Once sceptical of and concerned about the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, developers are now flaunting compliance with Rera as a unique selling ...