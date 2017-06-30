How the GST launch impacts you: All your questions about the tax reform answered

As the nation prepares for the rollout of the (GST) from midnight today, the government has prepared a FAQ sheet based on several questions it received on Twitter.

Here is a summary of some the most frequently asked questions and their answers:

What is



It is a destination based tax on consumption of goods and services. It is proposed to be levied at all stages right from manufacture up to final consumption with credit of taxes paid at previous stages available as setoff. In a nutshell, only value addition will be taxed and burden of tax is to be borne by the final consumer. It is a destination based tax on consumption of goods and services. It is proposed to be levied at all stages right from manufacture up to final consumption with credit of taxes paid at previous stages available as setoff. In a nutshell, only value addition will be taxed and burden of tax is to be borne by the final consumer.

Which of the existing taxes are proposed to be subsumed under

The would replace the following taxes:



(i) taxes currently levied and collected by the Centre:

a. Central Excise duty

b. Duties of Excise (Medicinal and Toilet

Preparations)

c. Additional Duties of Excise (Goods of Special

Importance)

d. Additional Duties of Excise (Textiles and Textile

Products)

e. Additional Duties of (commonly known

as CVD)

f. Special Additional Duty of (SAD)

g. Service Tax

h. Central Surcharges and Cesses so far as they

relate to supply of goods and services



(ii) State taxes that would be subsumed under the are:



a. State VAT

b. Central Sales Tax

c. Luxury Tax

d. Entry Tax (all forms)

e. EntertainmentandAmusementTax(exceptwhen

levied by the local bodies)

f. Taxes on advertisements

g. Purchase Tax

h. Taxes on lotteries, betting and gambling

i. State Surcharges and Cesses so far as they relate to supply of goods and services

Which are the commodities proposed to be kept outside the purview of



Alcohol for human consumption is kept out of by way of definition of in the constitution. Five petroleum products viz. petroleum crude, motor spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel have temporarily been kept out and Council shall decide the date from which they shall be included in Furthermore, electricity has been kept out of

What will be status of Tobacco and Tobacco products under the regime?



Tobacco and tobacco products would be subject to In addition, the Centre would have the power to levy Central Excise duty on these products.

What type of is proposed to be implemented?



It would be a dual with the Centre and States simultaneously levying it on a common tax base. The to be levied by the Centre on intra-State supply of goods and / or services would be called the Central (CGST) and that to be levied by the States/ Union territory would be called the State (SGST)/ UTGST. Similarly, Integrated (IGST) will be levied and administered by Centre on every inter-state supply of goods and services.

How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under



The Central and the State would be levied simultaneously on every transaction of supply of goods and services except the exempted goods and services, goods which are outside the purview of and the transactions which are below the prescribed threshold limits. Further, both would be levied on the same price or value unlike State VAT which is levied on the value of the goods inclusive of CENVAT. While the location of the supplier and the recipient within the country is immaterial for the purpose of CGST, SGST would be chargeable only when the supplier and the recipient are both located within the State.