IIP recovers to 4.3% in Aug, retail inflation steady at 3.28% in Sept

Call it early signs of recovery or enhanced demand ahead of the festive season, the expanded to a nine-month high of 4.3 per cent in August, while (CPI)-based inflation remained stagnant at 3.28 per cent in September. Food inflation declined to 1.25 per cent from 1.52 per cent.

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 0.9 per cent in July, after de-stocking due to pre- (GST) jitters brought it down to a 48-month low. It had contracted by 0.1 per cent in June. The growth for July was revised down from earlier 1.2 per cent.

It was not a low base effect which gave a push to the in August this year, as the index rose by 4 per cent in the same month a year ago.

This has belied fears of the GST impacting industrial production to a great extent. Its impact on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be difficult to ascertain at this point of time, because is an index, whereas GDP takes into account value added.

rose to 3.38 in August from 2.36 in the previous month. Inflation had stood at 1.46 per cent in June.





So, value added could be not as high as for August. This suggests a broad level but for GDP growth, September numbers of the industrial production would be important as well. GDP also takes into account wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation for some segments.

Cumulative growth of overall factory output for April-August, the first five months of the current financial year, was 2.2 per cent. This is much lower compared to the cumulative growth of 5.9 per cent during the corresponding period of 2016-17.

Electricity and mining helped boost growth in August. While mining rose 9.4 per cent against 4.5 per cent in July, electricity expanded 8.3 per cent against 6.6 per cent. Manufacturing, which constitutes more than three-fourth of the IIP, recovered to 3.1 per cent in August from a contraction of 0.2 per cent in July.

However, not all segments of manufacturing showed growth. Still, 13 out of 23 sectors posted a fall in August, though this was a little better than 15 in July.