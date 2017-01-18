IMF numbers add to Davos chill

The biggest disruption today is being unleashed by technology

The biggest disruption today is being unleashed by technology

As global political leaders, business barons and the think tank huddled together at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this year, the sub-zero temperature at this picturesque Swiss chalet felt chillier after the International Monetary Fund announced its growth outlook on Monday. India, the IMF said, might lose its leadership position in terms of economic growth to China. The rate of growth for the world’s largest democracy in 2016 was expected to dip to 6.6 per cent against 7.6 per cent in 2015, lower than China’s projected growth of 6.7 per ...

C P Gurnani