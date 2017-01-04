In India, even cows to queue up for Aadhaar-like cards

Not just citizens, but in India will also be given the 12-digit unique identity. In an innovative move, the government of India has initiated a drive to tag AADHAAR-like identification numbers to so that they are vaccinated on time and scientific intervention is made available.

According to a report published in The Economics Times , the animal husbandry department has assigned technicians to affix a tag with a 12-digit unique identification number inside the ear of cows.

Continuing with the digital drive enthusiasm, the government intends to reach out to almost 88 million and buffaloes this year. For this, Rs 148 crore has been set aside, officials say.

So, how is the government milking the Aadhaar idea on cattle?

The Economics Times reports, nearly one lakh technicians have been armed with 50,000 tablets. Their mission is to affix a polyurethane tag on the ears of the with a tag applicator.

The yellow-colored tag is fixed in the centre of the ear lobe. These tags cost Rs 8 apiece and are light weighted.

Once the tag is fixed, the technician will use a tablet to update the number in an online database. He/she will also provide the owner with an 'animal health card' recording the UID number, owner's details, status of periodic deworming and vaccinations of the animal as well as breeding details. This will help track the along with all relevant details.

Reportedly, these tags are tamper-proof and cannot be easily opened.

The government has fixed targets for all states to completed the task within 2017. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, 14 lakh have to have the tags every month while Madhya Pradesh has to tag 7.5 lakh per month. State governments will be provided funds for undertaking the programme. At present, just around 0.8 to 1 million are tagged are India, reports Business Standard

Is it safe and will it cause inconvenience to the cattle

The tag is made from thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer. According to a report published in Medicaldevice by Prakash Vizzeswarapu, commercial development manager, NAFTA TPU Resins, Bayer Material Science, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers are now being increasingly used for medical applications due to the material’s desirable chemical properties, excellent mechanical characteristics and biocompatibility.

And no, it does not cause discomfort to the as the tag weighs just eight grams.



What good will these tags do?

India has nearly 41 million buffaloes and 47 million indigenous and cross-bred that produce milk. UP has the highest population (16 million) in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh (9 million), Rajasthan (8.4 million), Gujarat (6.2 million) and Andhra Pradesh (5.4 million).