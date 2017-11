Observing the recent increase in India’s ease of doing business ranking by the World Bank was long overdue, said on Tuesday.

He said the country as a place for business was a lot more attractive than its ranking suggests.

Investors usually go where the environment is the best and not where the World Bank collects its data, Panagariya, professor at the prestigious Columbia University, told PTI in an interview.

“Our best investment destinations do significantly better than the latter,” said the former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.