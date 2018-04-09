India needs to be ready for 'new normal' in global trade: Suresh Prabhu

A day before senior United States officials are set to discuss key issues with India, Commerce and Industry Minister said India will need to be ready for the challenges posed to the global trading mechanism, hinting at the recent spate of protectionist measures instituted by the US.

Addressing the Annual Session 2018 of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Prabhu told a large gathering of leaders from India Inc, that nations which have benefited the most from global through capitalism and the market economy are now resorting to unilateral measures that challenge the entire global mechanism set under the multilateral World Organization (WTO).

"And therefore we are seeing in a way, a new normal emerging. The so-called certain system is being questioned, and in that context, we must be ready to not only face the challenge but also convert that into an opportunity", Prabhu said, taking a dig at the US.

On Tuesday, assistant US representative for South and Central Asian Affairs Mark Linscott is set to reach Delhi for a two-day meet with senior Commerce Ministry officials. "While the official agenda of the meet focuses on preparing the ground for the crucial policy forum (TPF) meeting to be held between both nations later this year, talks cannot be complete without addressing the recent series of taxes and disputes threatened by the US against partners including India", a senior official said.

India has said it is open to discussions with the United States - a strategic partner - on both issues but has assured a domestic industry concerned at the rising tariff threats from India's largest export destination that its interests will be protected. "I don't want to disclose anything, but we work very closely with the US administration so that India's interests are properly protected." Prabhu said on Monday.

Stakes high for India

For India, steel and aluminum exports to the US remain at barely 2 per cent of the outbound shipments of both products. Raw steel exports to the US stood at only $330 million and exports of finished steel products were $1.23 billion in 2016-17. The total exports of aluminium and aluminium products stood at $350 million.

But the situation may go out of control if tariffs are raised across the board. India's export exposure to the US in sectors such as diamond jewellery, pharmaceuticals and marine products remains far higher than steel and aluminium.

The US alone consumes about 30 per cent of India's annual jewellery exports and 40 per cent of shrimps and prawns. About 40 per cent of all pharma exports also end up stateside. In total, merchandise headed to US ports make up the largest export tally to a foreign nation for India with $42.2 billion of shipments sent there in 2016-17.

A more pressing issue for India is the case initiated against it by the US at targeting most export promotion schemes providing subsidies to most exporters. "The issue may not be discussed at length at the upcoming met since cases are only discussed at appropriate forums during their duration. But the first formal consultation between both parties will be discussed on April 11", the official added.

"Timelines for a prohibited subsidy dispute are normally half of the other disputes. The only way it could go on beyond nine months is if the issue gets appealed. We don't know how the current logjam at the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) is going to affect it," said Abhijit Das, head of the Centre for Studies.