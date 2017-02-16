India's meat production rises 8.48 % in July-October 2016-17

India's in July to October of 2016-17 financial year rose by 8.48 per cent, which was nearly 33 per cent of the total targeted of 7.37 million tonnes, the government said on Thursday.

According to an official statement as per the Integrated Sample Survey 2016-17, the total production of meat during July to October months of 2016-17 also called as "rainy" season rose to 2.43 million tonnes as against 2.24 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Together with summer season output, the total in the country in 2016-17 so far has been around 4.67 million tonnes, which is 63.36 per cent of the annual target.

About 47.86 per cent of the meat is contributed by and over 20 per cent from buffaloes. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are key meat producers.

The statement also showed that the country's production is estimated to have touched 105.42 million tonnes so far this year, while the target is to achieve 163.74 million tonnes. Total stood at 155.5 million tonnes in 2015-16.

The data based on the sample survey showed that during the monsoon season (July-October) of 2016-17 grew by 4.38 per cent to 54.50 million tonnes from 52.21 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

"As against the targeted production of 163.74 million tonnes during 2016-17, the total estimated production in two seasons (summer and rainy) is 105.42 million tonnes showing an achievement of 64.38 per cent.

The average yield per day has marginally improved for an indigenous category of cows and buffaloes when compared with last monsoon season, it said.

The average yield of exotic and crossbred cows are estimated to be 10.85 Kg and 7.40 kg per animal per day, respectively.

In case of indigenous cows and non-descript cows, it is 3.56 kg and 2.29 kg per animals per day each.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh were largest producer during monsoon.

In case of eggs, the total is estimated to be 55.11 billion so far this year, of which 29.09 billion was from monsoon season. The year's target is 87.05 billion.

The production of is largely contributed by commercial farms with nearly 75.75 per cent and the remaining production from household/backyard

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Haryana were five largest producers of

In case of wool, the production has touched 20.66 million kilos so far this year and the target is 44.07 million kilos.

Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are key producers of wool.