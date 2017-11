on Thursday said the inflation, which rose to 3.58 per cent in October, may ease by December and end below four per cent by the end of the current financial year.



Rangarajan said he thinks this is the end of the season when prices rise as far as food articles are concerned.

There will be a seasonal decline in food prices by next month. “Therefore I believe that, now that the monsoon has also been good, the food prices may come down rather than further rise,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a lecture by Rathin Roy, the director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy