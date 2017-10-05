International funds gain on rupee fall, commodity gain

International funds have emerged the best-performing ones in the past month, with rupee depreciation and a rise in commodity prices propping their returns. Average category returns for the past month have been 3.6 per cent, higher than all other categories, including diversified equity funds. The benchmark Sensex on the BSE exchange slid 0.1 per cent in the month. Within the international category, investors have a few choices and they need to look at the country and theme to assess if a particular fund is suitable, say experts. Funds focused on energy and commodities, ...