International Solar Alliance inaugurated: India's plans take global stage

and along with 40 representative countries of (ISA) announced an action plan to assist developing countries in harnessing solar energy in several industries. With this, announced an OPEC kind treaty-based cross-country association for solar energy. “ISA is not only the testament of India’s multilateralism but also a commitment in sustainable green future,” said Sushma Swaraj, minister of external affairs in her welcome address, emphasising the age-old Indian tradition of Vasudev Kutumbakam — the world is one home. She said the same culture is ingrained in India’s effort to build a global platform like ISA. The inaugural event opened with ‘Solar Mamas’ — a group of rural solar engineers from six African countries, singing to the famous ‘Hum honge kamyaab’. These women who have trained rural women across the world to build solar lamps shared their story of cooperation and enabling energy access in dark corners across the globe. Taking a cue from them, French President said the member countries of ISA also need to join hands similarly. “In 2015, and decided to build this idea for cooperation in solar. We decided to act together on this idea. Today is a day of big change. We only have one planet and there is no alternative. Joint destiny means join responsibility,” he said. The French President also announced will support training of executives for the solar sector. It will also facilitate research. “As we learnt from Solar Mamas, the revolution will come by empowering people. So let’s get to work,” he said in his inaugural address at the ISA Summit 2018.

said emerging countries keep saying the investment is not possible but want we want to mobilise through ISA. “We would facilitate investment of $1',000 billion by 2030. For this, we want civil society, public and private sector to come together — to identify projects in these countries, their energy demand and financing,” said the French President.

Adding to the commitments, PM announced 10 action points for the ISA members to execute. The action points included cheaper technology for solar, innovation and concessional financing for renewable projects and regulations and standards for long-term sustainability of solar power projects.

“Through ISA, 13 solar projects with an investment of $143 billion have either been concluded or under progress across the globe. In addition to it, 15 more developing countries will see 27 solar projects with an investment of $1.4 billion will be implemented by India,” Modi announced.

The two-day event would see representatives from the member countries, civil society and private companies share the platform to discuss ideas for harnessing solar energy in developing nations.

Officially announced during UN Climate Change Conference in Paris on 30 November 2015 the ISA is a partnership of solar resource-rich countries. Currently, there are 121 countries which have agreed to be members for ISA. Most of these are countries with a large participation from Africa, South-east Asia and Europe.

The government of will contribute $27 million to the ISA for creating the corpus, building infrastructure and recurring expenditure over a five-year duration from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Solar Energy Corporation of (SECI) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) have contributed $1 million each for creating the ISA corpus fund. India’s Ministry of External Affairs through its Development Partnership Administration program has set aside $1.5-2 billion as a line of credit facility to undertake solar projects in those African countries that have signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement.

Around $1 trillion of capital for solar power projects is expected to be mobilised with this partnership. Out of this, around $500 billion is expected to come from the corporate private sector.