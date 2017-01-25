Irdai wants insurers to have 'clear policy' as investors

The high-voltage corporate battle between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, which has put institutional investors
like insurers and mutual funds
under a lot of pressure to take sides, seems to have shaken up the insurance
regulator – the Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
In a first-of-its-kind move that many industry players described as "out of the blue", Irdai
has floated a discussion paper with draft guidelines for the Rs 25- lakh crore plus insurance
industry, with regards to its policies while dealing with investee companies and voting activities.
The discussion paper called ‘Stewardship Code for Insurers in India’, which the regulator has put on its website, says that the insurance
companies have to formulate and have a clear policy on the discharge of their stewardship responsibilities and publicly disclose it. “These are similar to the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proxy voting guidelines for asset management companies. This will basically force insurance
companies to play their fiduciary role and responsibilities as an institutional investor,” said the CEO of an insurance
company.
There are a number of proposals including how insurers should have policies on regularly monitoring investee companies, intervention in their investee companies, collaboration with other institutional investors
to preserve the right of policyholders and voting and disclosure of voting activity. “In addition to the regular fulfilment of their stewardship activities, institutional investors
should also provide a periodic report to their ultimate beneficiaries (policyholders) of how they have discharged their responsibilities, in a format which is easy to understand,” said the note.
“Insurance
companies, especially Life Insurance
Corporation of India, have significant stakes in several companies. But there isn’t much on paper on how they will vote and why are they taking a stand of voting for or against a resolution or abstain. It was understood, mostly verbally, that an insurance
company will do what is right for their policyholders. Now, insurers have to have a policy,” said an industry player.
The paper also touches on an important point: The role of an insurer in companies where they have insider information by the virtue of their stake – something that would be application especially to Life Insurance
Corporation of India which has its nominees on many boards. The paper give the guideline that insurers should have mechanisms for regular monitoring of their investee companies in respect of their performance, leadership effectiveness, succession planning, corporate governance, reporting and other parameters they consider important.
“Insurers may or may not wish to be made insiders (actively involved with the investee companies). An insurer who may be willing to become an insider should indicate in its stewardship statement the willingness to do so, and the mechanism by which this could be done,” said the paper.
The paper comes at the time when there is a bitter corporate battle raging between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry
which has brought the focus on the role of institutional players such as mutual funds
and insurance
companies.
