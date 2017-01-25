Irdai wants insurers to have 'clear policy' as investors

The high-voltage corporate battle between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, which has put like insurers and under a lot of pressure to take sides, seems to have shaken up the regulator – the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

In a first-of-its-kind move that many industry players described as "out of the blue", has floated a discussion paper with draft guidelines for the Rs 25- lakh crore plus industry, with regards to its policies while dealing with investee companies and voting activities.

The discussion paper called ‘Stewardship Code for Insurers in India’, which the regulator has put on its website, says that the companies have to formulate and have a clear policy on the discharge of their stewardship responsibilities and publicly disclose it. “These are similar to the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proxy voting guidelines for asset management companies. This will basically force companies to play their fiduciary role and responsibilities as an institutional investor,” said the CEO of an company.

There are a number of proposals including how insurers should have policies on regularly monitoring investee companies, intervention in their investee companies, collaboration with other to preserve the right of policyholders and voting and disclosure of voting activity. “In addition to the regular fulfilment of their stewardship activities, should also provide a periodic report to their ultimate beneficiaries (policyholders) of how they have discharged their responsibilities, in a format which is easy to understand,” said the note.

“ companies, especially Life Corporation of India, have significant stakes in several companies. But there isn’t much on paper on how they will vote and why are they taking a stand of voting for or against a resolution or abstain. It was understood, mostly verbally, that an company will do what is right for their policyholders. Now, insurers have to have a policy,” said an industry player.

The paper also touches on an important point: The role of an insurer in companies where they have insider information by the virtue of their stake – something that would be application especially to Life Corporation of India which has its nominees on many boards. The paper give the guideline that insurers should have mechanisms for regular monitoring of their investee companies in respect of their performance, leadership effectiveness, succession planning, corporate governance, reporting and other parameters they consider important.

“Insurers may or may not wish to be made insiders (actively involved with the investee companies). An insurer who may be willing to become an insider should indicate in its stewardship statement the willingness to do so, and the mechanism by which this could be done,” said the paper.

The paper comes at the time when there is a bitter corporate battle raging between Tata Sons and ousted chairman which has brought the focus on the role of institutional players such as and companies.