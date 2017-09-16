It's now easier to do business in India

The Modi government has carried out a series of regulatory reforms to facilitate the ease of doing business in India and create a favourable investment climate. These include initiatives to do away with various compliances under the Companies Act (such as the minimum capital requirement for company incorporation and the requirement of obtaining a certificate to commence business operations); the Commercial Courts, Commercial Divisions and Commercial Appellate Divisions Act of 2015, aimed at resolving commercial disputes in a time-bound manner; and the enactment of the Insolvency and ...