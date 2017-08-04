Jaitley announces new ETF called Bharat-2022

Finance Minister on Friday announced a new (ETF) called

Bharat-22 will consist of the government’s holding in SUUTI, and PSU banks.





The will include 22 companies. Jaitley said that the will have a single company cap of 15 per cent, and a sectoral cap of 22 per cent. It will cover six sectors.

It will feature four banking stocks -- SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank -- other than CPSEs such as Nalco, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Coal India.