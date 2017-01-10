L&T, HCC, Shapoorji Pallonji, 26 others shortlisted for 22-km MTHL project

However, consortium consisting of R Infra and Russian firm Volgomost does not figure

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shortlisted 29 contractors for the three packages of the 22-km long Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Project. The Authority has shortlisted seven contractors each for the first two packages and 15 for the third. The shortlisted bidders include L&T, HCC, Shapoorji Pallonji, Daweoo Engineering, AFCONs, IL&FS Transportation Networks, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company, Simplex Infrastructures, Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company, NCC Limited among others. The bidders will have to submit request for proposal (RFP) by April 5.



However, a consortium consisting of ADAG company and Russian firm Volgomost, which had filed an RFQ last year, did not figure in any of the three packages. As reported by Business Standard, this was the second time after 2008 had filed a bid for the project. had then emerged the lowest bidder by quoting a concession period of 9 years and 11 months for the project. On the other hand, RIL had quoted a concession period of 75 years.



project is expected to de-congest Mumbai, connect the city to Navi and provide direct access to the Navi International Airport and a convenient gateway to the Pune Expressway and southern India.



official told Business Standard that the three civil packages included construction of a 10.380-km long bridge section across the Bay and Sewri interchange, a 7.807-km bridge section across Bay and Shivaji Nagar interchange and a 3.613 km long viaduct including interchanges at state highway 52, state highway 54 and national highway 4B near Chilre in Navi Mumbai.



The project entails an investment of Rs 17,750 crore. expects to get 80 per cent of this amount as a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Of the total 22-km length, 16.5 km would be a bridge, and the remaining would be on the coast at Sewri and Nhava.







Sanjay Jog