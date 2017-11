Despite challenges in the property market, prices of luxury homes in Mumbai have picked up marginally, while other big markets such as Delhi and Bengaluru saw a sharper decline, said a new study.

While Delhi luxury prices went down by 3.1 per cent and Bengaluru prices declined by 0.8 per cent, prices for luxury homes in Mumbai saw a marginal increase of 0.6 per cent between September 2016 and September 2017, said a report by Knight Frank.