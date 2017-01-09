Madhya Pradesh aims to raise pulse output by 60%

India, the world’s biggest consumer of pulses, faces an acute shortage of the protein-rich food, forcing the country to fork out about $2.65 billion a year to import the scarce commodity from Canada, Austria, and Ethiopia among others.
Madhya Pradesh, a top producer of pulses, could raise
its output of crops such as chickpeas, pigeon peas and black gram to 8 or 8.5 million tonnes in the next three years from about 5 million tonnes now, Chouhan said.
Stung by spiralling prices for pulses, New Delhi last year signed a long-term deal with Mozambique to import the commodities and has also been looking to import pulses
from Myanmar.
Pulses, mostly consumed in curries, are the primary source for protein, especially for the poor. Any spike in pulses
prices stokes anger against the government.
“We have started encouraging farmers to grow more pulses
by giving them a lot of help and support and expect the trend to continue until we obviate our import requirements,” Chouhan, who flew to New Delhi from the state capital Bhopal, said.
In the FY16, India
imported a record 5.8 million tonnes of pulses
after domestic prices more than doubled. Pulses production
totalled 16.47 million tonnes, lower than annual demand of 22 million tonnes, which is steadily rising due to robust economic growth. Modi aims to make India
self-reliant in pulses
by 2020.
“The target of the state government is definitely plausible. But it depends a lot on the amount of rainfall the state is going to receive over the next few years,” said Pukaraj Chopra, a leading trader of pulses. Under Chouhan’s watch, wheat output in Madhya Pradesh
raced ahead of Punjab and Haryana, India’s traditional grain basket.
“Wheat production
has reached the optimum level, so we’re not that keen to raise
it further. Other than pulses, we also aim to raise
basmati rice production
by doubling the area under the crop,” he said.
Currently Madhya Pradesh
produces about 500,000 tonnes of basmati rice. India
and Pakistan exclusively grow the premium long-grain, aromatic basmati, largely in the foothills of the Himalayas.
New wells and a focus on micro-irrigation have helped raise
farm output in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh
has clocked an annual 18 per cent farm growth against a rather modest 4 per cent at the national level.
Reuters
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU